Thursday Jun 14 2018
Caretaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet takes oath

Thursday Jun 14, 2018

KP Governor Iqbal Zafar Jagra administered the oath to the cabinet 

PESHAWAR: A ten-member cabinet of the interim Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was sworn in at the Governor House on Thursday.

KP Governor Iqbal Zafar Jagra administered the oath to the caretaker cabinet, after he named the members in a notification issued earlier today.

The following have been named in the caretaker KP cabinet:

1. Akbar Jan Marwat

2. Mohammad Rashid Khan

3. Dr Saira Safdar

4. Muqadas Ullah

5. Abdul Rauf Khan

6. Mohammad Sanaullah Khan

7. Zafar Iqbal Bangash

8. Anwar ul Haq

9. Fazl Elahi

10. Justice (retd) Asadullah Khan Chamkani

