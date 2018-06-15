Can't connect right now! retry
Geo News obtains CCTV footage of Faisalabad girl killed for refusing marriage

FAISALABAD: Geo News on Thursday obtained the closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage of a murder of young woman earlier this week on the city's Sargodha Road over her refusal to marry her attacker.

According to the first information report (FIR) registered at the Sargodha Road police station, Mehvish, the deceased who was 18 years old when she was killed, was employed at a bus company.

Abrar, a security guard employed at the same company that Mehvish worked at, wished to marry her, but she refused, consequent to which he followed her and shot her to death publicly five days ago.

The CCTV video obtained by Geo News shows that Mehvish was approached by Abrar when she was getting ready to go home from work, whence he cornered her on a stairwell in a street and held her at gunpoint. He is seen to have exchanged some words with her, right after which he opens fire on her, killing her instantly.

Following the killing, the CCTV footage shows that Abrar attempted to escape the scene of the crime; however, other employees at the bus stand caught him and handed him over to police.

Mehvish, 18, was the sole breadwinner of her home after the death of her father.

