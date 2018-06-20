Can't connect right now! retry
Footage of Maqsood’s ‘fake encounter’ in Karachi comes to forefront

The closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage of the killing of Maqsood has emerged, in which police officers can be seen firing on Maqsood, who was travelling in a rickshaw.

The footage shows starts off with a rickshaw overturning near Faisal Base on Sharae Faisal, after which police officers surround it and then forcefully take out the passenger (identified as Maqsood) from it. The officers then open fire on the youth.

Law enforcement authorities on January 20 claimed to have killed a wanted suspect, Maqsood, in a shootout near Faisal Base on Sharae Faisal. Photo: file
 

Law enforcement authorities on January 20 claimed to have killed a wanted suspect, Maqsood, in a shootout near Faisal Base on Sharae Faisal. However, hours later, police backtracked on their initial statement, stating that the citizen was in fact killed due to the firing of the real suspect engaged in a shootout with the police.

Four policemen of the Sharae Faisal police station are nominated in the case.

Police in a charge sheet submitted on March 24 for the Maqsood killing case stated that policeman ASI Tariq shot the deceased from a close range.

The charge sheet further stated that Tariq shot two other people after dragging them out from a rickshaw, along with the deceased.

Sheikh Muhammad, the father of the deceased, expressed reservations over the charge sheet. He demanded that the authorities present the CCTV video of the incident to the public.

“My son was martyred by the police. I have not received any justice. He was not carrying a weapon; I demand that the authorities release the CCTV video so that people can know the truth,” he had said.

On April 4, Sindh Police included terrorism charges against suspects named in the Maqsood killing case.

