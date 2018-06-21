Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Jun 21 2018
By
GEO NEWS

COAS Gen Bajwa says praying for Begum Kulsoom's quick recovery

By
GEO NEWS

Thursday Jun 21, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's Army chief on Wednesday expressed hopes for a quick recovery of Begum Kulsoom, the ailing wife of former premier Nawaz Sharif, and sent her a bouquet of flowers as well, Geo News reported.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), said he was praying for Begum Kulsoom Nawaz and her family, the Sharifs, in these trying times.

"We are praying for your quick recovery and send well wishes your way," he added.

"Wish you become healthy again by the grace of Allah."

