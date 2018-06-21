Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Jun 21 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Khawaja Haris resumes concluding arguments in Avenfield case against Sharifs

By
GEO NEWS

Thursday Jun 21, 2018

Former PM Nawaz, Maryam and Capt (r) Safdar. Photo: File 

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's counsel Khawaja Haris resumed presenting concluding arguments in the Avenfield properties reference against the Sharif family today. 

The Avenfield reference, pertaining to the Sharif family's London properties, is among three filed against the Sharif family by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) last year on the Supreme Court's directives in the Panama Papers case.

As the hearing went under way in the court of Accountability Judge Muhammad Bashir, Haris informed the court that the Panama case joint investigation team (JIT) was formed as an investigative body. 

The counsel also referred to the Supreme Court's judgment of April 20, 2017 wherein the JIT's formation was ordered. 

Responding to the counsel's objections to the JIT report, the judge remarked that Haris should have objected to specific portions of the report instead of the overall document.

The hearing is under way.  

Nawaz, Maryam get four-day exemption from appearing in corruption cases

Khawaja Haris resumes representing Nawaz in corruption cases; Avenfield hearing adjourned till tomorrow

Haris returns 

Haris resumed his role as Nawaz's chief counsel on Tuesday after having recused himself earlier owing to the Supreme Court's new one-month deadline.

On Wednesday, in his arguments, he asserted that Nawaz did not accep ownership of the London properties. 

He further said that the burden of proof lies on the prosecution. "Here the prosecution has put the burden of the proof on the defence".

"Nawaz's ownership was never proven. If the ownership had been proven only then we could have discussed the supposed difference between income and assets," he added.

Nawaz and Maryam were on Tuesday granted a four-day exemption from appearing in court. The former premier and his daughter are in London to tend to Nawaz's wife Begum Kulsoom who is in a critical condition there.

The cases

SC extends deadline of corruption cases against Sharif family by two months

Supreme Court also extends by three months deadline of corruption case against Ishaq Dar

Nawaz and his family are facing three corruption cases in the accountability court after NAB filed references against them in light of the Supreme Court's verdict in the Panama Papers case.

The trial against the Sharif family had commenced on September 14, 2017.

The corruption references, filed against the Sharifs, pertain to the Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Hill Metal Establishment, offshore companies including Flagship Investment Limited, and Avenfield properties of London.

Nawaz and sons Hussain and Hasan are accused in all three references whereas his daughter Maryam and son-in-law Safdar are accused in the Avenfield reference only.

The two brothers, based abroad, have been absconding since the proceedings began last year and were declared proclaimed offenders by the court.

The court originally had a deadline of six months which ended in mid-March but was extended for two months after the judge requested the apex court.

Later, the deadline was extended twice more, with the new date falling at July 10 now.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

‘Lahore doesn’t belong to you or your father’ Zaeem Qadri tells Hamza Shehbaz

‘Lahore doesn’t belong to you or your father’ Zaeem Qadri tells Hamza Shehbaz

 Updated 4 minutes ago
What measures is K-Electric taking to end load-shedding, asks CJP

What measures is K-Electric taking to end load-shedding, asks CJP

 Updated 7 minutes ago
Pakistan doesn't differentiate between good and bad Taliban: FO

Pakistan doesn't differentiate between good and bad Taliban: FO

 Updated 17 minutes ago
Celebrated satirist Mushtaq Ahmad Yusufi laid to rest in Karachi

Celebrated satirist Mushtaq Ahmad Yusufi laid to rest in Karachi

Updated 2 hours ago
Picture of female pilots on PIA flight to Gilgit goes viral

Picture of female pilots on PIA flight to Gilgit goes viral

 Updated an hour ago
Institutions increasing petroleum prices will be held accountable: CJP

Institutions increasing petroleum prices will be held accountable: CJP

 Updated 55 minutes ago
Shehbaz, wives' assets valued at Rs389 million

Shehbaz, wives' assets valued at Rs389 million

 Updated 3 hours ago
IHC reserves decision on Nawaz's plea for combined verdict on NAB references

IHC reserves decision on Nawaz's plea for combined verdict on NAB references

Updated 3 hours ago
SC orders removal of advertisements from walls built for defence purposes in Karachi

SC orders removal of advertisements from walls built for defence purposes in Karachi

Updated 3 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM