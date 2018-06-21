Shan Foods wins big at the Effie Awards 2018

Shan Foods’ recent campaign #KhaanaWithParosi developed with Ogilvy Pakistan secured the prestigious Silver Award in the food category at the APAC Effie Awards, 2018 held in Singapore.



‘The Effie Awards’ is a prominent global platform where being recognized amongst thousands of submissions from around the globe is an unprecedented achievement and Shan Food’s is Pakistan’s’ first indigenous brand to have achieved this.

#KhaanaWithParosi touched upon a relevant cultural and religious insight of maintaining relationships and sharing food with neighbours. The insight was taken a step further demonstrating hospitality and inclusiveness of our society with our geographical neighbour China, featuring a Chinese woman adjusting to her new life in Lahore winning hearts and breaking barriers through food. The campaign coincided with the onset of the CPEC arrangement involving the development of an economic corridor with China leading to an influx of Chinese citizens.

The campaign hit the right cords with consumers across the world and came to be known as one of the most viral campaigns in Pakistan’s media history receiving organic coverage from renowned local and international media platforms like CNN etc.

Shans ‘real authentic taste’ has captivated hearts and minds globally and continues to raise Pakistan’s flag high around the world.