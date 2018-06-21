Pakistani teenager to conduct toss for FIFA World Cup match

Ahmed Raza. Photo: PR

A 15-year-old Pakistani will conduct the coin-toss for the match between Brazil and Costa Rica at the FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia.

Ahmed Raza will conduct the coin toss for the match scheduled for June 22 (Friday). The coin toss will take place at 4:45pm (PST).

Ahmed who hails from Sialkot is an ardent fan of Neymar Jr and the Brazilian football team.

Three generations of the teenager’s family have been involved in crafting hand-stitched footballs for professional leagues, according to a press release.

Coca-Cola has collaborated with two-time Academy Award winning film-maker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy to document Ahmed’s journey from Sialkot to the FIFA World Cup stadium.



Pakistan’s national football team (men) captain Kaleemullah will also be joining Ahmed on his journey to Moscow for the football tournament.