Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Thursday Jun 21 2018
By
Web Desk

Pakistani teenager to conduct toss for FIFA World Cup match

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 21, 2018

Ahmed Raza. Photo: PR

A 15-year-old Pakistani will conduct the coin-toss for the match between Brazil and Costa Rica at the FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia.

Ahmed Raza will conduct the coin toss for the match scheduled for June 22 (Friday). The coin toss will take place at 4:45pm (PST).

Ahmed who hails from Sialkot is an ardent fan of Neymar Jr and the Brazilian football team.

Three generations of the teenager’s family have been involved in crafting hand-stitched footballs for professional leagues, according to a press release.

Coca-Cola has collaborated with two-time Academy Award winning film-maker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy to document Ahmed’s journey from Sialkot to the FIFA World Cup stadium.

Pakistan’s national football team (men) captain Kaleemullah will also be joining Ahmed on his journey to Moscow for the football tournament.

Comments

More From Sports:

World Cup superstitions putting a spell on players

World Cup superstitions putting a spell on players

 Updated 3 hours ago
David Beckham tips England to play Argentina in World Cup final

David Beckham tips England to play Argentina in World Cup final

 Updated 4 hours ago
Pressure on Messi against Croatia after Ronaldo scores again

Pressure on Messi against Croatia after Ronaldo scores again

 Updated 6 hours ago
England, New Zealand shatter women's T20 record against luckless South Africa

England, New Zealand shatter women's T20 record against luckless South Africa

 Updated 7 hours ago
Ronaldo says Portugal must improve after Morocco win

Ronaldo says Portugal must improve after Morocco win

 Updated 9 hours ago
Who's saying what at the World Cup

Who's saying what at the World Cup

 Updated 3 hours ago
Iran women's activist says blocked from protesting at Russia World Cup

Iran women's activist says blocked from protesting at Russia World Cup

 Updated 9 hours ago
'It's my World Cup', claims alleged sexual harasser, ex-FIFA chief Blatter in Moscow

'It's my World Cup', claims alleged sexual harasser, ex-FIFA chief Blatter in Moscow

 Updated 9 hours ago
Costa grabs lucky goal as relieved Spain beat Iran 1-0

Costa grabs lucky goal as relieved Spain beat Iran 1-0

 Updated 16 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM