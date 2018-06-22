Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Jun 22 2018
Video for 'Teefa in Trouble' song to release today

Friday Jun 22, 2018

Photo: Yash Raj Films

The video for the much-awaited single from Ali Zafar and Maya Ali's movie, Teefa in Trouble will be released today.

Directed by Ahsan Rahim, the movie will be gracing the Pakistani cinemas next month and promises to be a thriller.

If anything, the trailer for the movie already has the fans excited for the singer turned actor Ali Zafar's debut alongside Maya Khan in the Pakistani film industry.  

The movie is a joint venture of Lightingale productions, Mandviwala Entertainment and Geo Films.

Zafar has already proved his mettle in the Bollywood with roles in Dear Zindagi, Kill Dil, Total Siyapaa, Chashme Baddoor, London Paris New York and Mere Brother ki Dulhan, will now be waiting to amke his mark in the Pakistani film industry. 

On the other hand, television star Maya Ali has appeared in popular dramas such as Aunn Zara, Shanakht, Sanam, Mann Mayal and Diyar-e-Dil.

"This was my first film, with Ali Zafar.... We have worked hard on it so fingers crossed and I'm so excited," Maya Ali said.

Director Ahsan Rahim has described the flick as a "team effort."

"We just in a family-like atmosphere and everyone put in a lot of efforts. I hope for the masses to like it," Rahim said.

The cast of the movie includes actors Javed Sheikh, Aslam Mehmood, Nayyar Aijaz, Simi Raheal among others.

The movie will be released on July 20 across Pakistan and internationally.

