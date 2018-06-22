Ex-IG Ghulam Haider responsible for illegal recruitments in Sindh police: report

KARACHI: Former Sindh police chief Ghulam Haider Jamali, along with several other top officials has been held responsible in a probe relating to illegal recruitments in the department, Geo News has learned.



An investigative report has held as many as 70 officers, including the then-IGP, four DIGs and 25 SSPs, responsible for illegal recruiting in Sindh police from 2012 to 2015.

The report, put together by Additional IGP Dr Sanaullah Abbasi and DIG Naeem Shaikh, has been submitted to the chief secretary and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for further action.

According to the report, 4,748 illegal recruitments were carried out in the department during the said period, which included constables, junior clerks and other designations.

The report has also placed blame on seven inspectors, two sub-inspectors, four assistant sub-inspectors, 26 junior officers, a constable and 12 clerks.

Ghulam Haider Jamali was sacked as IGP Sindh in May 2016, after the Supreme Court ordered NAB to probe alleged corruption in Sindh police.

The apex court, at that time, also ordered proceedings against Jamali, former additional IGP Fida Hussain and other high-ranking officers in cases pertaining to payment of cost of investigation to investigation officers of the police and illegal appointments in the department.

