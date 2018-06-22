Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Jun 22 2018
By
Talha Hashmi

Ex-IG Ghulam Haider responsible for illegal recruitments in Sindh police: report

By
Talha Hashmi

Friday Jun 22, 2018

KARACHI: Former Sindh police chief Ghulam Haider Jamali, along with several other top officials has been held responsible in a probe relating to illegal recruitments in the department, Geo News has learned.

An investigative report has held as many as 70 officers, including the then-IGP, four DIGs and 25 SSPs, responsible for illegal recruiting in Sindh police from 2012 to 2015.

The report, put together by Additional IGP Dr Sanaullah Abbasi and DIG Naeem Shaikh, has been submitted to the chief secretary and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for further action.

According to the report, 4,748 illegal recruitments were carried out in the department during the said period, which included constables, junior clerks and other designations.

The report has also placed blame on seven inspectors, two sub-inspectors, four assistant sub-inspectors, 26 junior officers, a constable and 12 clerks. 

Ghulam Haider Jamali was sacked as IGP Sindh in May 2016, after the Supreme Court ordered NAB to probe alleged corruption in Sindh police.

The apex court, at that time, also ordered proceedings against Jamali, former additional IGP Fida Hussain and other high-ranking officers in cases pertaining to payment of cost of investigation to investigation officers of the police and illegal appointments in the department. 

More From Pakistan:

Muttahida Qabail Party demands timely election for KP from tribal areas

Muttahida Qabail Party demands timely election for KP from tribal areas

Updated 20 minutes ago
Caretaker govt decides to remove Marvi Memon as BISP chief: sources

Caretaker govt decides to remove Marvi Memon as BISP chief: sources

 Updated 59 minutes ago
Will take final decision on party tickets in three days, says Imran

Will take final decision on party tickets in three days, says Imran

Updated 2 hours ago
Joanne Wagner takes charge as US Consul General in Karachi

Joanne Wagner takes charge as US Consul General in Karachi

 Updated 3 hours ago
PTI women workers protest in Lahore over allotment of reserved seats

PTI women workers protest in Lahore over allotment of reserved seats

Updated 2 hours ago
Nisar says he is not angry, only differed from Nawaz

Nisar says he is not angry, only differed from Nawaz

 Updated an hour ago
IHC dismisses Nawaz's plea seeking joint verdict on NAB references

IHC dismisses Nawaz's plea seeking joint verdict on NAB references

Updated 6 hours ago
Don't like to air party affairs on media: Tareen

Don't like to air party affairs on media: Tareen

Updated 6 hours ago
No competition with person who can't contest election, Qureshi says about Tareen

No competition with person who can't contest election, Qureshi says about Tareen

Updated 5 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM