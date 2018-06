PML-N announces candidates for national, provincial assembly seats from Punjab

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) announced on Saturday names of its candidates for national and provincial assembly seats from Punjab.



PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif will contest the polls from NA-132 and NA-192. Maryam Nawaz will contest the elections from NA-125 Lahore.

Hamza Shehbaz, son of PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, will contest the polls from NA-124.

Former minister of railways Khawaja Saad Rafique will face off PTI chairman Imran Khan in NA-131.



The party has fielded Ahsan Iqbal from NA-78, Khawaja Asif from NA-73, Rana Sanaullah from NA-106 and Abid Sher Ali from NA-108.



The PML-N has fielded Ayaz Sadiq against PTI's Ejaz Ahmad Chaudhry in NA-133 Lahore.

List of candidates for National and Punjab assembly