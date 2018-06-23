PML-N decides not to field candidate against Nisar: sources

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has decided not to field a candidate against former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan in the forthcoming elections, sources informed Geo News Saturday. Photo: file

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has decided not to field a candidate against former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan in the forthcoming elections, sources informed Geo News Saturday.



Sources said the party made the decision in order to keep its doors open for the former interior minister.

However, Nawaz Sharif will give a final approval in this regard, according to sources. The suggestion to keep party's doors open for Nisar was given by PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and other senior leaders.

Sources further informed that Senator Pervaiz Rashid is against giving party ticket to Nisar, adding that the former interior minister won't be issued ticket for he did not submit an application.

They said that Nawaz would also take Rashid into confidence prior to making a final decision.

On the other hand, Nisar has also decided not to directly criticise the PML-N leadership, sources said.

The former interior minister will be contesting the polls from two constituencies each of the national and provincial assemblies.

'You won't be able to defeat me'

While addressing a rally in Rawalpindi later in the day, Nisar referred to his political opponents and remarked that they won't be able to defeat him.

"My opposers are all those who hid behind Musharraf for eight years. Bring your opponents but you won't be able to defeat me," he said.

"Last year, I received 138,000 votes. But this year, I will win by 172,000 votes," predicted Nisar.

"Nawaz Sharif's was handcuffed and taken to prison and then exiled to Saudi Arabia. At that point, PML-N won only 13 seats, one of which was won by me," Nisar said. "I have no doubts that I will attain record success from here. I am not dependent on anyone's ticket".



The former interior minister remarked that he has engaged in politics of respect, adding that he "never bowed down against anyone or flattered anyone."

Those who favoured [former president Pervez] Musharraf are now showing loyalty towards Nawaz Sharif, he claimed.

A day earlier, the former interior minister had said that he was not angry and had only differed from Nawaz.



"Someone says I am angry, but I am not. I have differed from [Nawaz]," Nisar said at a press conference in Islamabad, adding that he was affiliated with the PML-N workers and leaders.

"Had I revolted then I would have been more vocal," the former interior minister said. "I may be wrong but I differed for the betterment of Nawaz Sharif."

He also lamented false stories being attributed to him and being run for the past few days.

The former interior minister denied comments attributed to him relating to former premier Nawaz Sharif. He said that he had issued a rebuttal of the fake news.

"The comments that 'Mian sahib won't be able to show his face' and that 'there are 10 flaws in the PTI and a hundred in the PML-N' were attributed to me," he noted a few statements being attributed to him.

"Such words were attributed to me, which I could never have imagined of."

The former interior minister, however, admitted that he had definitely said that he intended to explain his differences with the former premier [at a public meeting] in Chakri.

He said that several programmes were held and articles were written on an entirely fake news attributed to him 10 days ago.

"I'm a human being, mistakes are made...but my intention is true," Nisar said further at the press conference.

"I have 34 years of association with Nawaz Sharif and I gave him whatever suggestion was necessary."