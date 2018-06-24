Nawaz, sons should be held accountable for Rs300 bn: Imran

MIANWALI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan said on Sunday that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his sons should be held accountable for Rs300 billion, adding that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has ‘expertise only in corruption and money laundering’.



Imran Khan made the statement while addressing a gathering in Mianwali, where he initiated the party's election campaign from his hometown.

Imran said that in the PML-N’s tenure, the Sharif brothers took the country’s loans to Rs13,000 billion to Rs27,000 billion.

“All the progress was made in advertisements,” remarked the PTI chief, adding that Rs40 billion were spent on ads.

It is pertinent to mention that Imran is vying to contest the July 25 polls from four constituencies, including Mianwali's NA-95.

“When people used to make fun of the PTI, the people of Mianwali stood with me,” said Imran.

The PTI chief said that his party is Pakistan’s biggest political party.

On the issues of party tickets, Imran said that he faced immense pressure on the matter as ‘everyone was asking for tickets’.

“All my relatives from Mianwali were asking for tickets… Nawaz and Zardari distributed tickets among relatives,” said the PTI chief.

He said that the PTI tickets for the General Elections 2018 were given on the basis of merit.

Party officials said 8,000 chairs were set up at the venue, which can hold a total of around 20-25,000 people.



Shahid Khaqan Abbasi begins campaign

Similarly, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi began his electoral campaign from his home constituency of NA-57, Murree today.

Abbasi addressed a rally in Kahutam, officially kick-starting his campaign. In his address, the former premier praised party supremo Nawaz Sharif and his government for undertaking various development projects across the country.

Prior to the rally, residents protested against Abbasi for failing to fulfill his previous campaign promises for the region.

Shehbaz to launch PML-N's campaign from Karachi



The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) will officially launch its election campaign on June 25 from Karachi.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif will be coming to Karachi tomorrow for two days. He is expected to address the party rally and also visit constituencies where the party has fielded candidates.

Shehbaz, the former Punjab chief minister, is also reportedly contesting the upcoming elections from Karachi.