pakistan
Tuesday Jun 26 2018
Azaz Syed

Decision to place Sharifs on ECL rests with cabinet: interior minister

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet will decide whether the names of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his family among others will be put on Exit Control List (ECL) or not, remarked caretaker interior minister Mohammad Azam Khan on Tuesday.

Speaking exclusively to Geo News, Azam Khan remarked that a sub-committee of the cabinet will mull over the issue soon. “One member of the cabinet is abroad, the meeting will be held soon,” he explained.

“The recommendations have been forwarded to the cabinet to share with members of sub-committee,” he said.

“Interior ministry has the authority to bring someone back with help of Interpol,” Khan added. 

On June 5, Khan had remarked that the interim government will ensure transparent, peaceful election and will avoid summoning the army for help unless it was absolutely necessary.

Will not summon army unnecessarily for election: Azam Khan

Caretaker interior minister Azam Khan says it is the responsibility of the caretaker government to hold free and fair elections

Azam, who took charge as the caretaker interior minister after being sworn in as part of the six-member federal cabinet earlier today, told Geo News it is the responsibility of the interim government to hold free and fair election.

“We will fully support the Election Commission of Pakistan and utilise the interior ministry’s institutions to ensure peaceful, transparent election,” he said.

The caretaker interior minister added that they will not summon the army unnecessarily, unless the situation demanded it.

The law allows for summoning the army [for election] but it is only for extreme situations, he added.

He remarked that he was informed on phone he was being made the caretaker interior minister. He did not see it coming, and had not asked anyone for the post, he added. 

