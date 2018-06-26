NAB decides to bring back Hasan, Hussain Nawaz through Interpol: sources

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has decided to initiate proceedings to bring Hasan and Hussain Nawaz back to Pakistan through Interpol, sources informed Geo News Tuesday.



NAB sources said the anti-graft body would also initiate proceedings to bring former finance minister Ishaq Dar and Ali Imran to the country.

The anti-corruption watchdog has also recommended placement of names of Punjab government secretaries, Ali Jan and Najam Shah, on the Exit Control List (ECL), the sources said.

Azam Khan, caretaker interior minister, says the authority to bring anyone back through the Interpol rests with the Ministry of Interior.

Speaking to Geo News earlier, Khan said the federal cabinet will decide whether the names of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his family among others will be placed on the ECL or not.

He said that a sub-committee of the cabinet will mull over the issue soon. “One member of the cabinet is abroad, the meeting will be held soon.”

“The recommendations have been forwarded to the cabinet to share with members of sub-committee,” the minister added.