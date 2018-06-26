Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Jun 26 2018
Faizan Lakhani

PCB to continue with UAE as home venue after fruitful talks with ECB

Faizan Lakhani

Tuesday Jun 26, 2018

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced to continue its major tournaments in UAE after ECB made a commitment to not host any tournaments or leagues while PCB is holding matches there. Photo: file 

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced that it will continue hosting its major tournaments in United Arab Emirates after cooperation from Emirates Cricket Board (ECB).

According to a joint statement by the PCB and ECB, both the boards held fruitful discussions on matters of mutual interest. The meeting was held between PCB chief Najam Sethi and officials of the ECB.

The statement further said the ECB has agreed to a significant reduction of costs to PCB for holding these tournaments with immediate effect.

The ECB also agreed to not host any league while PCB is hosting its tournaments, including Pakistan Super League, in the UAE.

The PCB has agreed with ECB’s decision of hosting a T20 and a T10 league in December-January as there won’t be any PCB fixtures during that time.

“The ECB will host a T20 and T10 league from December 10, 2018, to January 10, 2018, when there are no PCB fixtures in the UAE,” the statement added.

