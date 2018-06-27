Protest held outside UN Geneva office against Indian occupation of Kashmir

A man takes picture of banners and posters displayed by Kashmiris, who gathered from all over Europe, outside the UN Geneva office on Tuesday. — Geo News

GENEVA: Kashmiris from across Europe assembled at Broken Chair, outside the United Nations Office in Geneva on Tuesday, to protest against illegal Indian occupation of Jammu and Kashmir, and to express their support for the report of United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.



The protesters displayed posters at Broken Chair demanding an end to grave violations of human rights by Indian forces in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

These banners depicted sufferings of Kashmiri people in the face of twisted media propaganda by New Delhi, with a view to show the reality to the world and seek support of the international community to secure the rights of Kashmiris.

Indian forces occupying Jammu and Kashmir for decades have martyred hundreds and maimed thousands of innocent Kashmiris, in an effort to deny them their right to self-determination.

The atrocities against unarmed and innocent civilians have been continuing unabated ever since India occupied the territory.

Kashmiris place banners outside the UN Geneva office with a view to explain to the world the gross violations of human rights committed by Indian forces in occupied Jammu and Kashmir. — Geo News

On Monday, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three Kashmiri youth in Kulgam district of occupied Kashmir.

The troops killed the youth during a cordon and search operation in Qaimoh area of the district. People took to the streets in the area and staged forceful demonstrations against the operation and subsequent killing of the youth.

On June 25, five people were martyred and dozens injured including a woman by Indian forces in IoK's Anantnag district.

A June 14 report by the United Nations (UN) accused India of having used excessive force in IoK to martyr and wound civilians since 2016, as it called for an international inquiry into the accusations of rights violations.

The first UN report on human rights in IoK focuses mainly on serious violations in the region from July 2016 to April 2018.

Activists estimate that up to 145 civilians were martyred by security forces and up to 20 civilians martyred by armed groups in the same period, it said.

“In response to demonstrations that started in 2016, Indian security forces used excessive force that led to unlawful killings and a very high number of injuries,” the report said.