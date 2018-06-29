One dead as truck rams into bike in Karachi

KARACHI: A woman died and two people were injured during a traffic accident Thursday night here in the city's Nazimabad No. 2 area, Geo News reported, citing security and rescue authorities.

The crash occurred when a semi-trailer truck swayed in an attempt to avoid colliding with a rickshaw that was driving on the wrong side of the road, leading the lightweight three-wheeler to lose its balance and ram into a motorcycle, which was carrying a couple and their daughter and passing through the Nazimabad Under Bypass.

As the family were thrown onto the road due the impact from being hit by the wrong way-driving rickshaw, the oncoming heavy-duty truck crushed Farida, 40, while her husband, Tariq, and daughter were wounded. They were on their way home.



Tariq and his daughter were not injured seriously and were thus administered medical treatment before being discharged.

However, the driver of the wrong way-driving rickshaw managed to flee the crash site.

According to Tariq, the deceased's husband, the accident had occurred primarily due to the rickshaw driver's negligence. Authorities consequently commenced an operation to search for the fugitive suspect.