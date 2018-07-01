Can't connect right now! retry
Zardari denies secret meeting with Nawaz

Sunday Jul 01, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari denied having a secret meeting with former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, in an interview on Geo News' show Capital Talk.

Responding to a question, the former president said that he wants to see his son, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, becoming prime minister. The PPP leader said that he would prefer to sit on the opposition benches than coming in power through 'power politics'.

Zardari thanked Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz president Shehbaz Sharif for his wishes on late Benazir Bhutto's birthday.

He predicted that the country won't have political stability even after the general election. 

