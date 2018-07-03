GDA a puppet alliance, says Bilawal on second day of Sindh campaign tour

Can't connect right now! retry
PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Photo: Reuters

HYDERABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari kicked off the second phase of his election campaign from Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Addressing his supporters in Hyderabad alongside senior party leaders Naveed Qamar and Murad Ali Shah, Bilawal criticised the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA).

"GDA is a puppet alliance and several such alliances are made before every election," he said.

"Some people want to derail the democratic process," the PPP chairman lamented.

In an apparent dig at former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, the Bhutto family scion said, "The nation does not care why someone was disqualified."

Bilawal added, "We want a solution to Pakistan's problems."

"I am not contesting the general election to win or lose but because my mother was assassinated," he added.

Later during the day, Bilawal also addressed supporters in Tando Jam.

"Alliances have been made against us during every election," he said while speaking to party supporters.

"A puppet government will not be able to solve the nation's problems," he further said.

The PPP chairman is touring various districts of Sindh for a second day.

Bilawal is expected to visit Hala Naka, Mithiani, Tando Adam and Sanghar as well today.

The Bhutto family scion will then stop at Nawabshah where he will stay overnight.

Bilawal promises to resolve issues of people himself

'PPP has always served the people and now I will myself resolve public issues', the Bhutto scion says

On Monday, Bilawal addressed workers in Thatta as part of his attempt to reach out to voters ahead of the general election scheduled for July 25.

The PPP chairman has also visited Lyari twice in as many days as he kicked off his election campaign from Karachi on Sunday.

After Sindh, Bilawal will campaign in southern Punjab and then on to the rest of the country.

