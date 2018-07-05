Karachi, Islamabad to host second edition of professional wrestling entertainment

Officials from Ring of Pakistan addressed a press conference in Karachi along with wrestlers Tiny Iron, Bram, Rebel and Badshah Pehlwan Khan. Photo: Geo News

KARACHI: Pakistan is set to host the second edition of professional wrestling entertainment next month as more than 20 wrestlers from around the world will be in Karachi and Islamabad to showcase their skills.

Officials from Ring of Pakistan addressed a press conference in Karachi along with wrestlers Tiny Iron, Bram, Rebel and Badshah Pehlwan Khan to announce the details of the event.

“We will be having our first event in Karachi on August 29th and the second event show in Islamabad on August 31st,” said Imran Hussain Shah, the director of RoP.

“Some of the top wrestlers, including female wrestlers, have confirmed their participation for the event and we will soon share the final list with you,” he added.

The officials added that they’re trying to incorporate Pakistan’s local talent in professional wrestling which is part of their long term manifesto for promotion of wrestling in Pakistan.

“We already have our own Badshah Pehlwan Khan here. He’s Pakistan’s front runner in pro wrestling,” said Asim Shah, the CEO of Ring of Pakistan.

“Traditional wrestling which is played here is different from the professional wrestling. We will find talent here and will train them in academies so that they can also opt for professional wrestling in future,” he added.

Badshah Pehlwan Khan, who won the show-stopper fight last season said that he’s looking forward to bring Pakistani wrestlers to the professional circuit.

“It would be great to have Pakistani wrestlers competing against the foreign wrestlers in this tournament in years to come,” he said.

Foreign wrestlers, meanwhile, praised hospitality in Pakistan and said that they were looking forward to entertain the Wrestling fans in Pakistan next month.

“I came here last year too. And I loved it. I like the food here, I love the people in Pakistan. I am overwhelmed by the hospitality I receive here,” said Tiny Iron.

Iron added that he’s loving the spicy food of Pakistan and also liked sweet lassi and traditional paan of Karachi. He also had a bite of sweet paan during the press conference.