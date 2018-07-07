Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Jul 07 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Will return to Pakistan within 10 days, says Maryam

By
GEO NEWS

Saturday Jul 07, 2018

Maryam said that consultation is underway against the decision and the lawyers are looking at the matter through legal angles/ Geo News screen grab

LONDON: Pakistan Muslim League-N leader and former first daughter Maryam Nawaz said on Saturday that Nawaz Sharif and she will return to the country within 10 days.

Former first daughter Maryam Nawaz was speaking to media in London, a day after the accountability court’s verdict, which imposed a 11-year punishment against her father and sentenced her to eight years in prison in the Avenfield properties reference.

Maryam said that consultation is underway against the decision and the lawyers are looking at the matter from legal angles, when asked whether the father and daughter will return within the 10-day deadline set for appeal.

“Due process will be implied against the court’s decision,” said Maryam Nawaz, adding that the institutions in the UK have already told the Pakistani institutions that no illegality was carried out.” 

On Friday, Accountability Court-I Judge Mohammad Bashir announced the verdict in the Avenfield properties reference. Apart from the prison sentence, Nawaz Sharif was given a £8 million fine (Rs1.3 billion), while Maryam was fined £2 million (Rs335 million).

The verdict

Nawaz has been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment under NAB ordinance Section 9(a)(v), which relates to owning assets disproportionate to known sources of income.

The Section 9(a)(v) of the NAB ordinance states: “A holder of a public office, or any other person, is said to commit or to have committed the offence of corruption and corrupt practices…. if he or any of his dependents or benamidar owns, possesses, or has [acquired] right or title in any [“assets or holds irrevocable power of attorney in respect of any assets] or pecuniary resources disproportionate to his known sources of income, which he cannot [reasonably] account for [or maintains a standard of living beyond that which is commensurate with his sources of income.]”

On the other hand, Maryam has been sentenced to seven-year to prison for abetment.

According to the 173-page long verdict, "Accused Maryam Nawaz aided, assisted, abetted, attempted and acted in conspiracy with her father accused Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif who was holder of Public Office."

Moreover, Maryam and Nawaz were given an additional year-long imprisonment for not cooperating during the investigation.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Zalam Kot Tunnel to bring economic development in Pakistan: COAS

Zalam Kot Tunnel to bring economic development in Pakistan: COAS

 Updated 2 hours ago
NAB team leaves for KP to arrest Safdar Awan: sources

NAB team leaves for KP to arrest Safdar Awan: sources

 Updated 59 minutes ago
ECP issues code of conduct for security personnel deployed for poll duties

ECP issues code of conduct for security personnel deployed for poll duties

Updated 4 hours ago
Nation needs to stand together to combat corruption: Imran Khan

Nation needs to stand together to combat corruption: Imran Khan

 Updated 2 hours ago
PML-N picks replacement election candidates for Maryam Nawaz

PML-N picks replacement election candidates for Maryam Nawaz

Updated 5 hours ago
The where, when and what of Avenfield reference

The where, when and what of Avenfield reference

 Updated 6 hours ago
ECP halts printing of ballot papers from Maryam, Safdar's constituencies: sources

ECP halts printing of ballot papers from Maryam, Safdar's constituencies: sources

 Updated 5 hours ago
Nawaz, Maryam to be imprisoned in Kot Lakhpat or Adiala jail: sources

Nawaz, Maryam to be imprisoned in Kot Lakhpat or Adiala jail: sources

Updated 6 hours ago
Sharif family to challenge Avenfield verdict in IHC on Monday: sources

Sharif family to challenge Avenfield verdict in IHC on Monday: sources

 Updated 3 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM