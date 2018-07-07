Will return to Pakistan within 10 days, says Maryam

Maryam said that consultation is underway against the decision and the lawyers are looking at the matter through legal angles/ Geo News screen grab

LONDON: Pakistan Muslim League-N leader and former first daughter Maryam Nawaz said on Saturday that Nawaz Sharif and she will return to the country within 10 days.

Former first daughter Maryam Nawaz was speaking to media in London, a day after the accountability court’s verdict, which imposed a 11-year punishment against her father and sentenced her to eight years in prison in the Avenfield properties reference.

Maryam said that consultation is underway against the decision and the lawyers are looking at the matter from legal angles, when asked whether the father and daughter will return within the 10-day deadline set for appeal.

“Due process will be implied against the court’s decision,” said Maryam Nawaz, adding that the institutions in the UK have already told the Pakistani institutions that no illegality was carried out.”

On Friday, Accountability Court-I Judge Mohammad Bashir announced the verdict in the Avenfield properties reference. Apart from the prison sentence, Nawaz Sharif was given a £8 million fine (Rs1.3 billion), while Maryam was fined £2 million (Rs335 million).

The verdict

Nawaz has been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment under NAB ordinance Section 9(a)(v), which relates to owning assets disproportionate to known sources of income.

The Section 9(a)(v) of the NAB ordinance states: “A holder of a public office, or any other person, is said to commit or to have committed the offence of corruption and corrupt practices…. if he or any of his dependents or benamidar owns, possesses, or has [acquired] right or title in any [“assets or holds irrevocable power of attorney in respect of any assets] or pecuniary resources disproportionate to his known sources of income, which he cannot [reasonably] account for [or maintains a standard of living beyond that which is commensurate with his sources of income.]”

On the other hand, Maryam has been sentenced to seven-year to prison for abetment.

According to the 173-page long verdict, "Accused Maryam Nawaz aided, assisted, abetted, attempted and acted in conspiracy with her father accused Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif who was holder of Public Office."

Moreover, Maryam and Nawaz were given an additional year-long imprisonment for not cooperating during the investigation.