Safdar courting arrest as if he has conquered Kashmir, says Imran





ABBOTTABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairperson Imran Khan continued on Sunday his tirade against the Sharif family and remarked that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s son-in-law Captain (retd) Safdar is courting arrest as if he conquered Kashmir.



While addressing a party rally in Abbottabad, Imran said that Safdar has been convicted in corruption charges.

The National Accountability Bureau team arrested on Sunday former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s son-in-law Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar in relation to Avenfield properties reference case.

Safdar, along with wife Maryam and father-in-law Nawaz Sharif, was given on Friday jail term in the Avenfield properties case. Nawaz and Maryam were sentenced to 11 and eight years in prison and slapped £8-million and £2-million fines, respectively. Capt (retd) Safdar also received a one-year prison sentence.

“I have heard the father and daughter duo are returning on Friday,” Imran said while referring to Nawaz and his daughter Maryam Nawaz’s decision to return to country. “They are most welcome to return but Nawaz for the sake of God don’t try to portray yourself as Nelson Mandela.”

Mandela, an anti-apartheid revolutionary who served as South Africa’s president, worked for the benefit of his nation, Imran said claiming that Nawaz, on the other hand, only plundered the country and gave that money to his children.

There is no justice in jungle: Imran

Earlier, while addressing a workers' convention in Islamabad, Pakistan Imran had said that there can be "no justice in a jungle".



"We cannot expect justice in animal kingdoms," Imran said as he addressed a workers' convention in Islamabad.



The PTI chief said, "I want to make a Pakistan where there is justice and work and appointments are made on the basis of merit."



He upheld, "We want to make a Pakistan in which humans are valued."

Imran further vowed, "If given the chance, we will make Chaudhry Rehmat Ali’s Pakistan on July 25."

Vowing to empower the weak and the neglected, Imran said, "Funds will be allocated to less developed areas in the budget."

"The funds of South Punjab were allocated to Lahore and this is why people of those areas are demanding a separate province," he upheld.

He further said, "We will progress if we serve the weak."

Earlier as the PTI chairman arrived at the Jinnah Convention Centre, a few people chanted slogans in favour of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

The Nawaz supporters were then escorted out of the centre by PTI workers, Geo News reported.

A day earlier, Imran addressed the Ulema Mashaikh convention in the federal capital and urged a state like Madina should be formed in order to steer the country out of its problems.

The PTI chief upheld that Islamic laws should be adopted to rid Pakistan of its problems.

Speaking about the country's problems, the PTI chief said that the country's total debt had exceeded Rs10,000 billion. He further said that over 250 million children were not enrolled in schools.

Imran stressed that the law should be the same for the rich and the poor.

"Supremacy of law entails that the rules are the same for the powerful and the common-man alike," he said.