Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Jul 09 2018
By
Azaz Syed

Bilawal summons high-level party meeting in Lahore

By
Azaz Syed

Monday Jul 09, 2018

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Photo: File 

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has summoned an emergency meeting of the party's central executive committee in Lahore today.

Sources said the PPP chairman decided to cut short his visit to Multan, where he will address a rally today, and summoned top leaders of the party to Lahore after media reports stated that former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur have been barred by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) from flying abroad in relation to a money-laundering case.

Geo News had reported earlier that the PPP co-chairman is among seven suspects placed on the FIA's 'stop-list' — a provisional list of the FIA barring suspects from flying abroad before they are formally placed on the Exit Control List. 

However, sources in the Interior Ministry denied the report and stated that the matter is under process. 

The FIA registered a case in Karachi last week over a money laundering scandal of Rs35 billion said to implicate politicians, businessmen and bankers.

On July 6, FIA arrested Stock Exchange of Pakistan chairman Hussain Lawai, considered a close aide of Zardari.

FIA arrests Hussain Lawai in money-laundering probe

Lawai was recently barred from flying abroad after the FIA began probing into suspicious transactions from ten bank accounts

FIA officials maintain that 32 people, including Lawai, are being investigated for laundering billions of rupees through fictitious bank accounts.

The FIA probe 

The FIA inquiry started when the financial monitoring unit of the State Bank of Pakistan generated a 'suspicious transaction report' in January this year regarding ten bank accounts.

Sources maintain that over 20 ‘benami’ accounts at a private bank were opened in 2013, 2014 and 2015 from where transactions worth billions of rupees’ were made.

Supreme Court orders to place heads of three banks on ECL in fake accounts case

Apex court has summoned the seven fake bank account holders and 13 beneficiaries on July 12

The amount according to FIA sources is said to be black money gathered from various kickbacks, commissions and bribes. But despite these huge transactions, the bank authorities never reported them to the authorities concerned including FIA.

On Sunday, the Supreme Court ordered to place the names of heads of three private banks involved in the scam on the Exit Control List (ECL).

The order came as Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar took notice of the slow pace of inquiry into the case.

The apex court also summoned seven fake bank account holders and 13 beneficiaries on July 12.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

PML-N's Qamarul Islam, CEO Saaf Pani Company remanded into NAB custody

PML-N's Qamarul Islam, CEO Saaf Pani Company remanded into NAB custody

 Updated 27 minutes ago
Every conspiracy against Nawaz has failed: Maryam

Every conspiracy against Nawaz has failed: Maryam

Updated 32 minutes ago
Armed forces officials to donate to Diamer-Bhasha dam fund: ISPR

Armed forces officials to donate to Diamer-Bhasha dam fund: ISPR

 Updated 2 hours ago
Interior ministry denies reports of barring Zardari, Faryal from flying abroad

Interior ministry denies reports of barring Zardari, Faryal from flying abroad

 Updated 3 hours ago
Hoping against hope, Pakistan's transgenders launch election fight

Hoping against hope, Pakistan's transgenders launch election fight

 Updated 4 hours ago
Imran unveils party manifesto, vows to make Pakistan an Islamic welfare state

Imran unveils party manifesto, vows to make Pakistan an Islamic welfare state

 Updated 3 hours ago
Court gives life-sentences to convict in Asma murder case

Court gives life-sentences to convict in Asma murder case

 Updated 5 hours ago
Supreme Court declares Islamabad's Gun and Country Club illegal

Supreme Court declares Islamabad's Gun and Country Club illegal

 Updated 6 hours ago
Tallal contempt case: SC withdraws option to present witnesses

Tallal contempt case: SC withdraws option to present witnesses

 Updated 6 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM