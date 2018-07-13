Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Friday Jul 13 2018
By
AFP
,
Web Desk

Zimbabwe implode as Pakistan win first ODI by 201 runs

By
AFP
,
Web Desk

Friday Jul 13, 2018

Imam ul Haq in action during the first of a 5-match ODI series between Pakistan and Zimbabwe at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, on July 13, 2018. Photo:AFP

BULAWAYO: Opener Imam-u-Haq's sure-footed 128 run-inning scripted Pakistan's record 201 runs win against Zimbabwe on Friday.  

The hosts were all out on 107 runs in 35 overs in the chase of 309 runs. 

Asif Ali, making his one-day international debut for Pakistan, blasted 46 off 25 balls in a typical cameo act, while in-form Fakhar Zaman scored 60 off 70 balls. 

Babar Azam, returning from an injury, contributed 30 off 34 balls.

While legspinner Shabad Khan took four wickets, Faheem Ashraf and Usman Khan Shinwari took two wickets each, while fast bowlers Muhammad Aamir and Hasan Ali took one wicket each. 

Imamul Haq was given man of the match award. While speaking at the post-match ceremony, he said: ": It is a great feeling to come back in the side. We did not have a good time in New Zealand and I was working hard. I want to thank the management. We knew if we play the first 10 overs according to the situation we knew we could put up a good score. Thanks to my parents and the management. If you get set, you make sure you play in the end. I try to do that and I succeeded today."

