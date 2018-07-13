BAP candidate Siraj Raisani among 40 martyred in Mastung blast

QUETTA: Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) candidate Nawabzada Siraj Raisani was among 40 people martyred when an explosion hit an election gathering in the Darengarh area of Mastung on Friday.



Lashkari Raisani, the brother of Siraj, confirmed that he had lost his life in the explosion. “I and Aslam Raisani are also receiving threats,” Lashkari said.

The explosion left around 53 people injured who were shifted to nearby hospitals, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Qaim Lashari told Geo News, adding that they were ascertaining the situation.



Lashari said that the initial investigation suggests that it was a suicide attack.



Following the incident, an emergency was declared in Quetta hospitals, with additional medical staff summoned.



Raisani, a candidate of the recently-formed Balochistan Awami Party from PB-35 constituency, was the younger brother of former Balochistan chief minister Nawab Aslam Raisani.

In July 2011, Siraj Raisani lost his 14-year-old son in a terrorist attack in Mastung, in which several others, including security personnel, were killed.



Earlier today, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl's leader Akram Khan Durrani's convoy was attacked in Bannu, resulting in the deaths of four people and injuries to around a dozen others.



Durrani, who is contesting from NA-35 (Bannu), was returning from an election rally when his convoy was hit.

On Tuesday, Awami National Party (ANP) candidate Haroon Bilour was among 22 martyred in an attack on his election rally in Peshawar.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has condemned the terrorist attack saying that he was "saddened to learn of Nawabzada Siraj Raisani's shahadat in this targeted attack as well as the shahadat of 15 other innocent citizens."











This is a developing story and will be updated when further details are available.