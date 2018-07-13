Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Jul 13 2018
By
SASalman Ashraf

BAP candidate Siraj Raisani among 40 martyred in Mastung blast

By
SASalman Ashraf

Friday Jul 13, 2018

QUETTA: Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) candidate Nawabzada Siraj Raisani was among 40 people martyred when an explosion hit an election gathering in the Darengarh area of Mastung on Friday.

Lashkari Raisani, the brother of Siraj, confirmed that he had lost his life in the explosion. “I and Aslam Raisani are also receiving threats,” Lashkari said.

The explosion left around 53 people injured who were shifted to nearby hospitals, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Qaim Lashari told Geo News, adding that they were ascertaining the situation.

Lashari said that the initial investigation suggests that it was a suicide attack.

Following the incident, an emergency was declared in Quetta hospitals, with additional medical staff summoned. 

Raisani, a candidate of the recently-formed Balochistan Awami Party from PB-35 constituency, was the younger brother of former Balochistan chief minister Nawab Aslam Raisani.

Four killed as blast targets JUI-F leader Akram Khan Durrani's convoy in Bannu

Durrani was returning after addressing an election rally when a bomb targetted his vehicle; around dozen injured in incident

In July 2011, Siraj Raisani lost his 14-year-old son in a terrorist attack in Mastung, in which several others, including security personnel, were killed.

Earlier today, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl's leader Akram Khan Durrani's convoy was attacked in Bannu, resulting in the deaths of four people and injuries to around a dozen others. 

Durrani, who is contesting from NA-35 (Bannu), was returning from an election rally when his convoy was hit. 

On Tuesday, Awami National Party (ANP) candidate Haroon Bilour was among 22 martyred in an attack on his election rally in Peshawar.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has condemned the terrorist attack saying that he was "saddened to learn of Nawabzada Siraj Raisani's shahadat in this targeted attack as well as the shahadat of 15 other innocent citizens."



This is a developing story and will be updated when further details are available. 

More From Election :

BAP candidate Siraj Raisani among 40 martyred in Mastung blast

BAP candidate Siraj Raisani among 40 martyred in Mastung blast

 Updated 23 minutes ago
Four killed as blast targets JUI-F leader Akram Khan Durrani's convoy in Bannu

Four killed as blast targets JUI-F leader Akram Khan Durrani's convoy in Bannu

 Updated an hour ago
Nawaz's arrest not enough, looted money should be brought back: Fawad

Nawaz's arrest not enough, looted money should be brought back: Fawad

 Updated 4 hours ago
Imran Khan 'quietly confident' he will be PM

Imran Khan 'quietly confident' he will be PM

 Updated 5 hours ago
Centre providing additional rangers, FC personnel to provinces: interior minister

Centre providing additional rangers, FC personnel to provinces: interior minister

 Updated 5 hours ago
Politicians condemn attack on MMA candidate Akram Durrani’s rally in Bannu

Politicians condemn attack on MMA candidate Akram Durrani’s rally in Bannu

 Updated 6 hours ago
LHC orders release of illegally detained PML-N workers by 2pm today

LHC orders release of illegally detained PML-N workers by 2pm today

 Updated 7 hours ago
Political bigwigs in the run for NA-247

Political bigwigs in the run for NA-247

 Updated 8 hours ago
13 women among 201 ANP candidates contesting election across country

13 women among 201 ANP candidates contesting election across country

 Updated 8 hours ago
Voting from behind bars in Balochistan

Voting from behind bars in Balochistan

Updated 8 hours ago
Electoral prospects in Larkana Division

Electoral prospects in Larkana Division

 Updated 8 hours ago
SC dismisses petition challenging former PM Abbasi’s NA-57 candidature

SC dismisses petition challenging former PM Abbasi’s NA-57 candidature

Updated 9 hours ago
General Election 2018: What are political parties saying about sports reform?

General Election 2018: What are political parties saying about sports reform?

 Updated 10 hours ago
Haroon Bilour's wife to contest election from PK-78 Peshawar

Haroon Bilour's wife to contest election from PK-78 Peshawar

 Updated 20 hours ago
Won’t let Nawaz become a hero, says Imran

Won’t let Nawaz become a hero, says Imran

Updated 21 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM