Minor killed, 16 injured in swing accident at Askari Park in Karachi

KARACHI: A minor died while sixteen people were wounded on Sunday as a swing collapsed in Askari Park in Karachi, confirmed a police investigation team.

The 16 seater sliding swing was given a trial today. Following the accident, the recently-opened park was closed to public by Police.

The law enforcement authorities have directed the local administration to leave the broken swing at the site of the incident, adding that the amusement park will be re-opened after approval from the higher-ups.



Rescue teams rushed to the park to give medical attention to those in need. Due to the high concentration of traffic, rescue teams faced difficulty reaching the site of the incident.

The wounded were later on shifted to a nearby hospital.

Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair has summoned report on the incident from Commissioner, Additional Inspector General. He directed the authorities to provide extraordinary health care to the injured.

Meanwhile, Amusement parks have been closed for public for three days all over the province.