Monday Jul 16 2018
Zimbabwe set target of 195 for Pakistan to chase in second ODI

Monday Jul 16, 2018

Pakistan´s Usman Khan celebrates with teammates after taking a wicket during the first one day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and Zimbabwe at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on July 13, 2018. Photo: AFP
 

BULAWAYO:  Usman Khan took four wickets while Hasan Ali took three wickets to bowl Zimbabwe out for 194 in the second one-day international (ODI).

Earlier, Zimbabwe captain Hamilton Masakadza had won the toss and opted to bat first in the second of five ODI's against Pakistan on Monday.

Zimbabwe's playing XI was unchanged from the first game on Friday, while Pakistan also made no changes to the team that stormed to a 201-run win in that game.

The pitch being used for Monday's game at Queen's Sports Ground in Bulawayo has been watered and rolled in the last two days, and with a little sunshine around over the weekend it is expected that it should once again be good to bat on.

The new ball does nip around in the morning at Queen's, however, and the players will also have to deal with colder midwinter temperatures, a chilly south-westerly taking the temperature down to single figures ahead of the start of play.

Having won the T20 tri-series in Harare as well as the opening ODI in Bulawayo, Pakistan are favourites to extend their successful run.

Both form and history are on their side: Zimbabwe have never beaten Pakistan in an ODI in Bulawayo in four completed matches between the two teams at this ground.

Pakistan currently lead the five-match ODI series 1-0.

The match will begin at 12:30pm Pakistan Standard Time.

Squads

Zimbabwe XI: Chamu Chibhabha, Brian Chari, Hamilton Masakadza (capt), Tarisai Musakanda, PJ Moor, Ryan Murray (wk), Donald Tiripano, Liam Roche, Wellington Masakadza, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani

Pakistan XI: Fakhar Zaman, Imam Ul Haq, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed (capt, wk), Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Usman Shenwari

