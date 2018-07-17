Al-Azizia reference: Judge Bashir waits for IHC verdict on Sharif family's appeal

Deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif (left), Maryam Nawaz (centre), and Captain (retired) Safdar Awan (right) are imprisoned in the Adiala Jail following an accountability court's verdict that handed them prison sentences of eleven, eight, and one years respectively. Photo: File 1

ISLAMABAD: Accountability Court-I Judge Muhammad Bashir on Monday decided to postpone the Al-Azizia corruption reference against Nawaz Sharif till the Islamabad High Court's (IHC) ruling on an appeal filed by the Sharif family.

In today's hearing, Nawaz's lawyer Khawaja Haris was due to cross-question prosecution witness Wajid Zia, however, the defence counsel failed to appear in court.

As the hearing went under way, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor Afzal Qureshi was present in court.

Qureshi apprised the court that the Sharif family's appeal has been fixed for hearing in the high court later today.

Judge Bashir then decided to postpone the hearing till the IHC's ruling on the appeal.

The former prime minister's legal counsel had earlier contacted the high court against conducting a jail-trial and suspension of the sentence in the Avenfield Properties reference verdict. A two-member bench of the high court comprising of Justice Moshin Akhtar Kayani and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb will hear both petitions today.



Last week, the accountability court had rejected the Sharif family's petition to transfer the Al-Azizia corruption reference to another judge.



Judge Muhammad Bashir had sentenced Nawaz, daughter Maryam and son-in-law Capt (retd) Safdar Awan to jail in the Avenfield properties reference on July 6.

Yesterday (July 16), Judge Bashir recused himself from hearing from hearing Al-Azizia and Flagship references against the Sharif family, sources informed Geo News.

In a letter to IHC, the judge stated that he had announced the verdict of Avenfield properties case and could not hear Al-Azizia and Flagship references. Judge Bashir further stated that if required, then he could also be transferred.

The accountability court judge noted that Nawaz's counsel had also objected to him hearing the other two cases. Sources further said the letter was written to the IHC Chief Justice Anwar Kasi two days ago, who is on leave.



The former premier and his daughter were arrested by NAB officials upon their arrival in Lahore on July 13 and subsequently moved to Adiala prison in Rawalpindi.



The trial

The trial against the Sharif family had commenced on September 14, 2017.

On July 6, after four extensions in the original six-month deadling to conclude all three cases, the court announced its verdict in the Avenfield reference.

Nawaz was sentenced to a total of 11 years in prison and slapped a £8 million fine (Rs1.3 billion) while Maryam was sentenced to eight years with a £2 million fine (Rs335 million). Moreover, Maryam's husband, Capt (retd) Safdar, was sentenced to one year in prison.

Nawaz and his sons, Hussain and Hasan, are accused in all three references whereas Maryam and Safdar were accused in the Avenfield reference only.

The two brothers, based abroad, have been absconding since the proceedings began last year and were declared proclaimed offenders by the court.