Wednesday Jul 18 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Cabinet expected to reverse Nawaz's jail-trial decision today

By
GEO NEWS

Wednesday Jul 18, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The caretaker federal cabinet is expected to reverse the decision to conduct corruption proceedings against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif inside Adiala jail.

Nawaz was sent to jail last week after his conviction in the Avenfield properties reference following which a notification was issued ordering the trial of the remaining two corruption references against him inside the jail premises.

The agenda of the cabinet meeting, being chaired by Interim Prime Minister Justice (retd) Nasir-ul-Mulk, includes the matter of reversing the notification issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice.

Other matters to be discussed in the cabinet meeting, currently under way, include a briefing on the country’s security situation.

The cabinet is also expected to approve a pay cut in salaries of government employees for contribution in the Supreme Court’s fund for the Diamer-Bhasha Dam.

Moreover, the cabinet is expected to approve exemption from federal taxes of areas previously included in the federal and provincially administered tribal areas. 

NAB issued notices on Sharifs' pleas against Avenfield verdict

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb have deemed maintainable the Sharif family's pleas against the Avenfield verdict

At present, the accountability court hearing the corruption cases against the former premier is waiting for directions from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) where Nawaz has challenged his conviction as well as sought a transfer of the cases to another judge. 

The proceedings took place at the Federal Judicial Complex and not inside the jail. Nawaz's aide Senator Pervaiz Rasheed had also criticised the fact that Nawaz was not brought for the hearing. 

Hearing the matter on Tuesday, the IHC had issued notices to the National Accountability Bureau on all the pleas and adjourned the hearing till the last week of July. 

The accountability court will resume hearing the Al Azizia reference today. 

