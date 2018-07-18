Zimbabwe opt to bat as Pakistan eye series-clinching win

Toss. Photo: PCB

BULAWAYO: Depleted hosts Zimbabwe won the toss and opted to bat against Pakistan in the third one-day international today, as the tourists look to seal the five-match series.

Fresh off a nine-wicket win in the second ODI, Pakistan are already 2-0 up in the series, while Zimbabwe continue to struggle with a string of defeats, first in the tri-series and then back-to-back defeats in the first two ODIs against Pakistan.

On Monday, in-form Fakhar Zaman cracked a career-best 117 as Pakistan dominated with both the bat and ball to win the second ODI. Zaman's hundred was his second in ODIs after his barnstorming 114 in last year’s Champions Trophy final against India.

Not to be left behind, Pakistan’s seam attack was also instrumental in the win as they bowled the hosts out for 194.

Usman Khan took four wickets and Hasan Ali chipped in with three for 32 to put Pakistan 2-0 up in the five-match ODI series.

The match will begin at 12:15pm Pakistan Standard Time.

Playing XI

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Sarfraz Ahmed(w/c), Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Yasir Shah, Junaid Khan, Usman Khan

Zimbabwe: C Chibhabha, P Masvaure, H Masakadza (c), T Musakanda, P Moor, E Chigumbura, R Murray, T Chisoro, W Masakadza, B Muzarabani, R Ngarava

