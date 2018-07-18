Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Jul 18 2018
By
Awais Yousafzai

Accountability court adjourns Nawaz's corruption cases till July 30

By
Awais Yousafzai

Wednesday Jul 18, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Accountability Court-I Judge Mohammad Bashir resumed hearing the Al Azizia and Flagship corruption references against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday. 

As the hearing went under way, Nawaz's counsel Khawaja Haris reiterated his objection to the proceedings being heard by the same judge that has already ruled in one of the three corruption cases against his client.

The judge remarked that he has written about the matter to the high court, adding that transferring the case to another court does not come under his jurisdiction.

NAB Deputy Prosecutor General Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi argued that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) has not issued any stay order on the trial proceedings and called for continuation of the cases.

He added that it would be appropriate if the same judge who has overseen the case since day one presides over the trial in its concluding phase.

NAB issued notices on Sharifs' pleas against Avenfield verdict

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb have deemed maintainable the Sharif family's pleas against the Avenfield verdict

With regards to conducting the trial inside the jail, the judge observed that it is not a simple matter where one can just pick up everything and start hearing the case inside the jail.

Haris claimed that the objective behind the jail trial is simple: to prevent his client from being seen or heard before the July 25 election.

Haris also stated that they would not become part of the proceedings until the IHC rules on their plea to transfer the case to another trial court.

The hearing was then adjourned until July 30. 

On Tuesday, (yesterday), the IHC took up the Sharif family's appeals and issued notices to the NAB and adjourned the matter until the last week of July.

Awaiting IHC verdict on Sharif family’s appeal, judge adjourns Al-Azizia reference

Islamabad High Court will hear a petition by Nawaz's lawyers against the jail-trial later today

The trial

The trial against the Sharif family had commenced on September 14, 2017 after NAB filed the Avenfield, Al Azizia and Flagship references. 

On July 6, after four extensions in the original six-month deadline to conclude all three cases, the court announced its verdict in the Avenfield reference.

Nawaz was sentenced to a total of 11 years in prison and slapped a £8 million fine (Rs1.3 billion) while Maryam was sentenced to eight years with a £2 million fine (Rs335 million). Moreover, Maryam's husband, Capt (retd) Safdar, was sentenced to one year in prison.

Nawaz and his sons, Hussain and Hasan, are accused in all three references whereas Maryam and Safdar were accused in the Avenfield reference only.

The two brothers, based abroad, have been absconding since the proceedings began last year and were declared proclaimed offenders by the court. 

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Helicopter misuse: Imran Khan summoned to appear before NAB today

Helicopter misuse: Imran Khan summoned to appear before NAB today

 Updated 43 minutes ago
NAB summons PML-N leader Barjees Tahir over corruption charges

NAB summons PML-N leader Barjees Tahir over corruption charges

Updated 30 minutes ago
LHC orders authorities to produce Abid 'Boxer' in court on July 27

LHC orders authorities to produce Abid 'Boxer' in court on July 27

 Updated 2 hours ago
Another donkey tortured, severely injured in Karachi

Another donkey tortured, severely injured in Karachi

 Updated an hour ago
Two operatives of MQM-London’s South Africa network arrested in Karachi: Rangers

Two operatives of MQM-London’s South Africa network arrested in Karachi: Rangers

 Updated 3 hours ago
Dar assets reference: Defence presents arguments for acquittal of co-accused

Dar assets reference: Defence presents arguments for acquittal of co-accused

Updated 2 hours ago
Cabinet expected to reverse Nawaz's jail-trial decision today

Cabinet expected to reverse Nawaz's jail-trial decision today

Updated an hour ago
UN denies Indian allegations on Kashmir report: FO

UN denies Indian allegations on Kashmir report: FO

 Updated 3 hours ago
Nawaz, Maryam, Capt (retd) Safdar to remain jailed till election

Nawaz, Maryam, Capt (retd) Safdar to remain jailed till election

 Updated 6 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM