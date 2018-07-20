Pakistan post record-breaking 399 for Zimbabwe to chase

BULAWAYO: Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq's opening partnership of 304 helped Pakistan post a record-breaking total of 399 against Zimbabwe in the fourth ODI on Friday.

This was was the highest opening partnership in ODI history beating 286 between Sri Lanka's Jayasuriya and Tharanga against England in Leeds in 2006.

Opener Fakhar Zaman became Pakistan’s first double centurion in one-day international cricket, achieving the accolade during ODI.

With this feat, he also became the country’s highest scorer in any ODI, surpassing Saeed Anwar’s 21-year old record of 194.

The 28-year old left-handed batsman, who rose to global fame with a match-winning ton in Champions Trophy 2017 final against India, is the sixth batsman to score a double hundred in ODIs.

Earlier, Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed won the toss and decided to bat.



Pakistan have dominated the ODI series, bowling Zimbabwe out for 67 on Wednesday to go 3-0 up. With the series secured, Pakistan had the opportunity to experiment with their playing XI, but opted to go unchanged into the fourth match.

There were two changes for the Zimbabweans, with Chamu Chibhabha and Prince Masvaure swapped for seamer Donald Tiripano and top order batsman Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, who will be making his international debut.

Squad

Zimbabwe: Hamilton Masakadza (c), Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Ryan Murray, Peter Moor, Tarisai Musakanda, Blessing Muzarabani, Liam Nicholas Roche, Malcolm Waller, Brian Chari, Chamu Chibhabha, Elton Chigumbura, Tendai Chisoro, Tendai Chatara, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Donald Tiripano

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Babar Azam, Asif Ali, Sarfraz Ahmed (c), Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Amir, Junaid Khan, Usman Khan, Yasir Shah, Hasan Ali, Haris Sohail