Electioneering ends with intense efforts by political parties to woo voters

KARACHI: Political parties and their candidates made intense, last-minute efforts to garner more and more public support for General Election 2018, as the Elections Commission of Pakistan's deadline for electioneering expired midnight on Tuesday.



Political parties and their candidates had until 12am to conclude their electoral campaigns. In this regard, heads of various political parties addressed rallies and political gatherings in different parts of the country on Monday.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif addressed one such public gathering in Dera Ghazi Khan on Monday.

Speaking to supporters, he noted that former premier Nawaz Sharif rid the country of power outages, adding, "The PML-N is winning the elections despite all the injustices."

Shehbaz said that his party's victory in the centre and Punjab was certain.

"We gave medical college, Danish schools and cadet colleges to DG Khan," he said, adding that if he was given a chance again, then he would turn DG Khan into Lahore.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, in his message from Adiala prison, urged the masses to vote for Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in July 25 polls.

The audio message of the former premier was shared on his daughter Maryam Nawaz's Twitter handle.



"The time has come for you to make this movement a success, and announce such a historic verdict which may sweep all those verdicts away that have made Pakistan a graveyard of justice," he urged the people.

"Set out of your homes after the Fajr prayers on July 25, with utmost resolve and determination, and vote for Muslim League-Nawaz for your dignity and sanctity of your vote."

PML-N leader Hamza Shehbaz also led a rally from Mochi Gate to Data Darbar in Lahore. He addressed the masses upon reaching Data Darbar.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan addressed citizens in different parts of Lahore.

In Sindh, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addressed rallies in Ratodero, Qambar Shahdadkot and Jacobabad.

Bilawal said that they were not afraid of non-democratic tactics and that anti-people forces would be defeated in July 25 polls.

The Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) held a rally in the federal capital, while in Karachi, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) held a show of its political strength in Karachi' Liaquatabad locality.

The general election 2018 will be held in the country on July 25 amid tight security arrangements.

Around 800,000 law enforcement and army personnel will discharge duties for ensuring security on election day.