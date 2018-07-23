Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Jul 23 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Punjab govt carried out development ‘only in advertisements’: Imran

By
GEO NEWS

Monday Jul 23, 2018

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Monday said that the former Punjab government did not do any solid development work, mocking it for only claiming so in advertisements.

Addressing a rally in Jallo Mor, Imran said that the Sharif family is currently doing drama to pose themselves as innocent. “I have never seen such acting in films. Nawaz would not have been jail if he had not looted nation’s wealth,” he said.

The PTI chief said that its time for the nation to change its fate. “We all have to go out on July 25 to vote for the PTI,” he added.

Imran claimed that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's education sector is better than other provinces of the country.

“KP has a Rs110 billion developmental budget. There are 9,000 doctors in the province,” he said. “We made 50 new colleges and 10 new varsities.”

More From Election :

How will Pakistan's major political players tackle healthcare?

How will Pakistan's major political players tackle healthcare?

Updated 39 minutes ago
Three bags containing CNICs found in Lahore’s NA-125 constituency

Three bags containing CNICs found in Lahore’s NA-125 constituency

Updated 57 minutes ago
General Election 2018: The challengers in Lahore

General Election 2018: The challengers in Lahore

 Updated an hour ago
CJP to hear Sheikh Rasheed's plea against NA-60 poll delay in Lahore today

CJP to hear Sheikh Rasheed's plea against NA-60 poll delay in Lahore today

 Updated 2 hours ago
Final preparations under way as Pakistan goes to polls tomorrow

Final preparations under way as Pakistan goes to polls tomorrow

 Updated 2 hours ago
Military fans out across Pakistan ahead of elections

Military fans out across Pakistan ahead of elections

 Updated 3 hours ago
CM takes notice of Peshawar DC's ominous poll preparation remarks

CM takes notice of Peshawar DC's ominous poll preparation remarks

 Updated 3 hours ago
Five arrested with fake ballot papers in Umerkot

Five arrested with fake ballot papers in Umerkot

Updated 4 hours ago
Sportsmen urge nation to make their vote count

Sportsmen urge nation to make their vote count

Updated 5 hours ago
Here's what first-time voters are expecting as they head to polls

Here's what first-time voters are expecting as they head to polls

 Updated 5 hours ago
17 places offering exciting discounts, gifts to voters

17 places offering exciting discounts, gifts to voters

 Updated 6 hours ago
NA-255 Karachi: The issues and expectations of constituents

NA-255 Karachi: The issues and expectations of constituents

 Updated 9 hours ago
Electioneering ends with intense efforts by political parties to woo voters

Electioneering ends with intense efforts by political parties to woo voters

 Updated 15 hours ago
Punjab govt carried out development ‘only in advertisements’: Imran

Punjab govt carried out development ‘only in advertisements’: Imran

 Updated 16 hours ago
Deployment of troops completed for General Election 2018: ISPR

Deployment of troops completed for General Election 2018: ISPR

 Updated 16 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM