Punjab govt carried out development ‘only in advertisements’: Imran

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Monday said that the former Punjab government did not do any solid development work, mocking it for only claiming so in advertisements.



Addressing a rally in Jallo Mor, Imran said that the Sharif family is currently doing drama to pose themselves as innocent. “I have never seen such acting in films. Nawaz would not have been jail if he had not looted nation’s wealth,” he said.

The PTI chief said that its time for the nation to change its fate. “We all have to go out on July 25 to vote for the PTI,” he added.

Imran claimed that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's education sector is better than other provinces of the country.

“KP has a Rs110 billion developmental budget. There are 9,000 doctors in the province,” he said. “We made 50 new colleges and 10 new varsities.”