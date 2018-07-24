Rain expected throughout upper Pakistan on election day: PMD

KARACHI/ISLAMABAD: A new spell of rain may lash the north-western parts of Pakistan, expected to start Tuesday — the day of the highly-anticipated general election — to Sunday, the country's weather forecasting authority said.



Cities that are likely to experience considerable rainfall any time during the six-day period from Tuesday to Sunday include Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Peshawar, and Kohat, as well as Kashmir, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said.



Further, Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, and Bahawalpur in Punjab, Zhob and Kalat in Balochistan, and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) are also predicted to experience strong winds, with thunderous rainfall and lightning.