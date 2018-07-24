Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Tuesday Jul 24 2018
By
AFP

Swiss star Federer withdraws from Rogers Cup

By
AFP

Tuesday Jul 24, 2018

Roger Federer lost last year's Rogers Cup final to Alexander Zverev in Montreal. Photo: AFP

Eight-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer has pulled out of next month's ATP Rogers Cup tournament in Toronto due to scheduling concerns.

The 36-year-old Federer said he needs to be prudent about how many tournaments he plays in a season.

"I'm so disappointed not to play at the Rogers Cup this summer," said world number two Federer.

"I had a fantastic time in Montreal last year and always enjoy playing in front of the Canadian fans.

"But unfortunately with scheduling being the key to my longevity moving forward, I have regrettably decided to withdraw from Toronto this year."

Jeremy Chardy of France will take Federer's place in the main draw.

Organizers said the event, which takes place August 4-12 at Toronto's York University, will feature 19 of the top 20 players in the world including reigning Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic and world number one Rafael Nadal.

"It's unfortunate that we won't have Roger in Toronto this summer," said tournament spokesman Karl Hale.

Comments

More From Sports:

Mourinho wants to see Pogba's World Cup focus at Man United

Mourinho wants to see Pogba's World Cup focus at Man United

 Updated 2 hours ago
Sportsmen urge nation to make their vote count

Sportsmen urge nation to make their vote count

Updated 5 hours ago
Pakistan beats Bahrain’s Al Riffa in practice match ahead of Asian Games

Pakistan beats Bahrain’s Al Riffa in practice match ahead of Asian Games

 Updated 14 hours ago
Sri Lanka thrash South Africa to sweep series 2-0

Sri Lanka thrash South Africa to sweep series 2-0

 Updated 24 hours ago
Sri Lanka cricketer suspended after friend accused of hotel rape

Sri Lanka cricketer suspended after friend accused of hotel rape

 Updated yesterday
Turkey hails Ozil's decision to quit Germany side

Turkey hails Ozil's decision to quit Germany side

 Updated yesterday
Bangladesh beat West Indies by 48 runs in first ODI

Bangladesh beat West Indies by 48 runs in first ODI

 Updated yesterday
Mesut Ozil, citing 'racism', quits Germany side after World Cup debacle

Mesut Ozil, citing 'racism', quits Germany side after World Cup debacle

 Updated yesterday
Pakistan sets world record of most 5-ODIs clean-sweeps

Pakistan sets world record of most 5-ODIs clean-sweeps

 Updated 2 days ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM