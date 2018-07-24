Rains likely to lash Punjab, G-B till Sunday: MET

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Tuesday said rain-thundershower with gusty winds are expected to lash scattered places in Punjab and Gilgit-Baltistan till Sunday.



According to MET, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Peshawar, Kohat divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir are likely to receive showers.

The meteorological department has forecast rain on July 25 — when elections will be held across the country.

A rain forecast has also been released for isolated places in Bannu, DI Khan, Multan, DG Khan, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, Zhob divisions, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Heavy falls are expected at few places in Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Peshawar, Kohat, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Islamabad, and Kashmir.

Hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

Emergency declared in Rawalpindi

A state of emergency was declared in Rawalpindi Sunday night after heavy rain lashed the city and water flooded numerous low-lying areas, a spokesperson for the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) said.

A WASA spokesperson said 70 millimetres (mm) of rainfall had been recorded in Nullah Leh's catchment areas.

Low-level flooding in Peshawar, Nowshera

A total of 56mm of rain was recorded in Peshawar and Nowshera on Sunday night, which led to rainwater accumulation in several low-lying areas on the cities' outskirts. Rainwater also entered a children’s hospital near Peshawar’s Haji Camp.

Heavy rains also lashed Swabi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) with flash flood warnings being issued by the district authorities.