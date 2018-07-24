Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Jul 24 2018
By
GEO NEWS

CJP to hear Sheikh Rasheed's plea against NA-60 poll delay in Lahore today

By
GEO NEWS

Tuesday Jul 24, 2018

CJP with Sheikh Rasheed in Rawalpindi on July 1 during a visit to a hospital. Photo: File 

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Tuesday fixed for hearing Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed's petition against the NA-60 poll delay in its Lahore registry.

Rasheed had challenged the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) decision to postpone the election in Rawalpindi's NA-60 constituency after arrest and disqualification of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) Hanif Abbasi, Rasheed’s main contender for the seat, in the ephedrine quota case last week.

Talking to the media outside the apex court today, Rasheed said he had pleaded the court to fix his hearing in Islamabad but it will be heard in Lahore.

Expressing disappointment, Rasheed contended he will now travel to Lahore to attend the hearing and asked party supporters and staff to continue with their preparations. 

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar will hear Rasheed's plea at 3pm today. 

LHC dismisses Rasheed's petition 

On Monday, the Lahore High Court's (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench had rejected Rasheed's petition.

In his response to the verdict, Rasheed said that they were prepared for the election and would approach the Supreme Court of Pakistan against the LHC verdict on Tuesday (today).

LHC rejects Sheikh Rasheed's plea against delay of NA-60 Rawalpindi election

The ECP postponed polling after arrest and disqualification of PML-N's Hanif Abbasi, Rasheed’s main contender, in ephedrine quota case last week

In his petition in the LHC, Rasheed contended that election cannot be postponed due to the sentencing of a candidate as the law only allows it if a candidate dies. 

Rasheed stated in the petition that elections in the constituencies of PML-N’s Maryam Nawaz and Capt (retd) Safdar were not postponed when they were jailed in the Avenfield properties reference earlier this month.

ECP postpones election in NA-60 following Hanif Abbasi's sentence

Polling schedule for NA-60 will be issued later, says ECP

PPP's petition in IHC

Separately, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) dismissed on Tuesday the petition of Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP) candidate in NA-60, Mukhtar Abbas seeking the holding of polls. 

Taking up Abbas's plea on Monday, Justice Aamer Farooq had issued a notice to the ECP seeking a reply by today.

During today's proceedings, the court perused ECP's reply after which it dismissed the PPP candidate's petition. 

Moreover, independent candidate Syed Rashied Hussain Shah had also approached the IHC today and opposed the PPP's plea. 

Rasheed vs Abbasi 

Other than NA-60, Rasheed is contesting the July 25 general election from Rawalpindi's NA-62 constituency as well.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, being Rasheed's ally, has not fielded candidates in any of Rasheed's constituencies.

PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi sentenced to life in ephedrine quota case

Abbasi taken into custody from the courtroom after announcement of verdict

A special anti-narcotics court sentenced Abbasi to life in the ephedrine quota case late Saturday, just four days before the general election in the country. The PML-N leader was taken into custody from the courtroom soon after the judge announced the verdict.

'ECP bound to provide level-playing field'

Following the verdict, the ECP issued a statement on Sunday: "Only two days are left to the conduct of polls when Mr Hanif Abbasi, a potential candidate from NA-60 Rawalpindi-IV, has been disqualified, which has resulted in heated debate in the media and political circles rendering the atmosphere as fully and negatively charged.”

“The ECP having taken cognisance of all the attending circumstances is bound to provide level playing field to the contestants, under the Constitution and the law, particularly Section 4 of the Elections Act 2017 read with Article 218(3) of the Constitution and the powers of the Commission defined by the august Supreme Court of Pakistan in famous Workers Party case, and further in order to do complete justice between the contestants and the parties, the ECP directs that the general elections 2018 in NA-60 Rawalpindi IV is postponed.,” it stated further.

