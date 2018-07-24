Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Jul 24 2018
By
REUTERS

Spice Girls really really are reforming, says Mel B

By
REUTERS

Tuesday Jul 24, 2018

The Spice Girls perform during the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium, August 12, 2012. Photo: Reuters

British pop band The Spice Girls are getting back together again, band member Mel B said on Monday.

The singer, also known as Scary Spice, told a British television talk show that all five Spice Girls have agreed to the reunion.

“For sure we are getting back together,” she said on ITV’s Loose Women show.

The four other members are Victoria Beckham (Posh Spice), Melanie Chisholm (Sporty Spice), Emma Bunton (Baby Spice) and Geri Horner, formerly Geri Halliwell (Ginger Spice).

Formed in 1994, the group racked up album sales in the tens of millions during their career, and hits, including Wannabe and Say You’ll Be There, topped charts across the globe.

Halliwell walked out in 1998 and the remaining members went their separate ways after releasing the album Forever in 2000.

The group reformed for a tour in 2007-2008 and have been hinting at a further reunion in 2018.

“We’re sisters at the end of the day and what we went through was quite an amazing, brilliant, journey so we’re together, we’re back together,” Mel B said on Monday.

“There’s one that’s been a bit difficult (Beckham). But she’s getting roped in," she added.

