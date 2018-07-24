SC seeks records of State Bank governor's appointment

Tariq Bajwa was appointed SBP governor in July 2017 after Ashraf Mehmood Wathra completed his three-year term. Photo: File

LAHORE: The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday ordered the federal government to submit records pertaining to the appointment of Tariq Bajwa as governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar was hearing the petition at Supreme Court’s Lahore registry filed by Senator Taj Haider of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) challenging the appointment of Bajwa.

According to the petition, the appointment was carried out without publishing any advertisement and following proper procedure.

The petition further stated that Bajwa did not fulfill the merit requirements adding the court should nullify the appointment.

Earlier this month, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had rejected a plea seeking the removal of Bajwa and declared his appointment as per law.

Twenty two senators mostly from PPP and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had challenged Bajwa’s appointment in the IHC.

Bajwa previously served as the Finance Secretary of Pakistan from February 2017 to July 2017. He was appointed SBP governor in July 2017 after Ashraf Mehmood Wathra completed his three-year term.

