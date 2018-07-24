Three bags containing CNICs found in Lahore’s NA-125 constituency

LAHORE: Three bags full of Computerised National Identity Cards (CNIC) were found on Tuesday next to a garbage dump in Shafiqabad locality of the city, Geo News reported.



According to police, three bags full of CNICs were discovered by trash pickers in the early hours of the day.

Upon inquiry, it was discovered the cards belonged to the residents of the area, according to sources.

The area falls under the NA-125 constituency of Lahore from where Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Yasmin Rashid is contesting the election against Pakistan Muslim League–Nawaz’s Waheed Alam.

Speaking to Geo News, Rashid said they have sent their lawyers to the Shafiqabad police station to inquire about the cards that have been discovered, claiming this may constitute as pre-poll rigging.

The police have taken the bags into custody and have launched an inquiry into the incident.

Later in the day, a two-member NADRA team reached the Shafiqabad police station and launched an inquiry into the incident.



Speaking to the media, SHO Mudassir Rafiq Butt said there were 1,000 cards in the three bags with the majority of them bearing addresses of various areas in Punjab.



Earlier today, the police seized a stack of fake ballot papers and arrested five suspects in connection with the fraud in Umerkot, Sindh.

The fake ballot papers were found hidden in a jeep near Pakistan Chowk in the town of Umerkot, and were to be delivered to the PS-52 constituency, police sources said.

On Monday, a presiding officer assigned for election duty at Karachi’s PS-93 constituency was arrested for sending another person as his substitute, ahead of the nationwide polls on July 25.

