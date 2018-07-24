Transgenders to be observers for first time in elections

LAHORE: For the first time in the country’s political history, the pushed-to-the-wall have broken social barriers and taken a huge leap forward.



On the day of polling in General Election 2018, July 25, the Election Commission of Pakistan has given the duty of ‘observers’ to the members of the transgender community.

The accreditation cards of the transgenders were issued by District Session Judge Lahore, which made the community members quite elated.

The session judge has issued cards to 25 members of the community.

Transgender Sonia Naz said that for the first time the members of the community have been made observers and they will perform this duty well.

Naz further said if anyone tried to do rigging, they will expel the person in 'their characteristic way'.

It is pertinent to mention that the members of the transgender community are not only voting but also contesting in the July 25 polls. Five transgender candidates will take part in the polls.

At the onset of the election campaign, 13 transgender candidates filed their nomination papers for the contestable constituencies in both the national and provincial assemblies. But nine were forced to drop out, due to lack of funds. Unlike women and religious minorities, transgenders do not have any reserved seats in the parliament or the provincial houses.

Former lawmaker, Ayesha Gulalai Wazir, who formed her own faction of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf political party, has fielded two of the four transgender candidates. The other three are running as independents.

Interestingly, according to data provided by the ECP to Geo.tv, only 1,913 transgender citizens are registered in Pakistan to vote. Even though, a recent population census puts their headcount at over 10,000.