Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Jul 24 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Transgenders to be observers for first time in elections

By
GEO NEWS

Tuesday Jul 24, 2018

LAHORE: For the first time in the country’s political history, the pushed-to-the-wall have broken social barriers and taken a huge leap forward.

On the day of polling in General Election 2018, July 25, the Election Commission of Pakistan has given the duty of ‘observers’ to the members of the transgender community.

The accreditation cards of the transgenders were issued by District Session Judge Lahore, which made the community members quite elated.

The session judge has issued cards to 25 members of the community.

Transgender Sonia Naz said that for the first time the members of the community have been made observers and they will perform this duty well.

Naz further said if anyone tried to do rigging, they will expel the person in 'their characteristic way'.

It is pertinent to mention that the members of the transgender community are not only voting but also contesting in the July 25 polls. Five transgender candidates will take part in the polls.

At the onset of the election campaign, 13 transgender candidates filed their nomination papers for the contestable constituencies in both the national and provincial assemblies. But nine were forced to drop out, due to lack of funds. Unlike women and religious minorities, transgenders do not have any reserved seats in the parliament or the provincial houses.

Former lawmaker, Ayesha Gulalai Wazir, who formed her own faction of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf political party, has fielded two of the four transgender candidates. The other three are running as independents.

Interestingly, according to data provided by the ECP to Geo.tv, only 1,913 transgender citizens are registered in Pakistan to vote. Even though, a recent population census puts their headcount at over 10,000.

More From Election :

Pakistan General Election 2018: Live Results

Pakistan General Election 2018: Live Results

Updated 2 minutes ago
PTI spox ‘congratulates’ nation over PM Imran Khan as voting continues

PTI spox ‘congratulates’ nation over PM Imran Khan as voting continues

 Updated 19 minutes ago
PSP, MQM-P cry foul over irregularities in vote count

PSP, MQM-P cry foul over irregularities in vote count

 Updated 36 minutes ago
Have severe reservations over polling process: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Have severe reservations over polling process: Marriyum Aurangzeb

 Updated 60 minutes ago
MQM-P polling agents thrown out during counts, alleges Subzwari

MQM-P polling agents thrown out during counts, alleges Subzwari

 Updated an hour ago
Early results show tough battle among major parties in key NA constituencies

Early results show tough battle among major parties in key NA constituencies

 Updated 2 hours ago
In pictures: Undeterred by violence, Pakistanis make their votes count

In pictures: Undeterred by violence, Pakistanis make their votes count

 Updated 4 hours ago
DG ISPR thanks nation for displaying love, respect for forces during polls

DG ISPR thanks nation for displaying love, respect for forces during polls

 Updated 5 hours ago
ECP sends notice to Imran Khan over controversial vote casting

ECP sends notice to Imran Khan over controversial vote casting

Updated 6 hours ago
Geo News and ConnectHear bring election results for hearing impaired

Geo News and ConnectHear bring election results for hearing impaired

Updated 6 hours ago
Three soldiers martyred while escorting polling staff in Balochistan: ISPR

Three soldiers martyred while escorting polling staff in Balochistan: ISPR

 Updated 6 hours ago
Political parties demand one-hour extension in polling time

Political parties demand one-hour extension in polling time

 Updated 7 hours ago
COAS casts his ballot, tells nation to defeat enemies through vote

COAS casts his ballot, tells nation to defeat enemies through vote

Updated 8 hours ago
The third gender candidates in the race

The third gender candidates in the race

 Updated 8 hours ago
Facebook partners with ECP to assist voters for General Election 2018

Facebook partners with ECP to assist voters for General Election 2018

 Updated 8 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM