Tuesday Jul 24 2018
GEO NEWS

Model Nadia Hussain urges people to 'vote for sake of Pakistan'

GEO NEWS

Tuesday Jul 24, 2018

The supermodel presented her view on Geo News show Geo Pakistan/ photo: Twitter

KARACHI: Model and actor Nadia Hussain has an important message for voters, a day before the nation goes to polling stations for voting in General Election 2018.

The supermodel presented her view on Geo News show Geo Pakistan, where she said that the reason behind the message is to create political awareness.

“Please go out and vote for the sake of Pakistan, you need to understand the power you have in your hands,” said Hussain.

“More important than supporting a particular party is to take into consideration vital issues,” she said.

Expressing hope on the participation of female voters, she said that women seem to be more politically aware.

“In my interactions, I have seen women give more positive answers,” said Nadia Hussain.

Gushing over Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto, the supermodel said that he has the potential to make a difference.

“Even if he is not in mainstream politics but in opposition he will have a strong voice,” she opined.

She also praised the PPP chairman for his ability to blend into public, recalling one of the instances where she ran into him at the airport. 

Pakistan goes to the polls on Wednesday, July 25, as the nation, its politicians and local and foreign observers anticipate with bated breath one of the most-watched elections in the country’s history.

