pakistan
Wednesday Jul 25 2018
Locations of eight polling stations in Karachi's Gulistan-e-Johar changed

Wednesday Jul 25, 2018

KARACHI: The locations of eight of the metropolis' polling stations were changed Tuesday night, Geo News reported, as voting commences in just a few hours today.

More than 18,000 voters for the NA-243 and PS-101 constituencies will now head to a revised location in Gulistan-e-Johar to cast their votes.

At least eight polling stations, originally set up in a building owned by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) in the neighbourhood, have been moved just one kilometre away to a government-owned vocational training centre.

However, the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) website still states that the polling stations are located in the FBR building.

For 18,992 registered voters, among numerous choices are Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi, Syed Ali Raza Abidi of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), Syeda Shahla Raza of the Pakistan Peoples Party-Parliamentarians (PPPP), and the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal's (MMA) Muhammad Usama Razi.

Independent candidates comprise Syed Asif Raza, Khawaja Izhar-Ul-Hassan, Muhammad Kamran Khan, and Muhammad Ayaz.

