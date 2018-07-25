Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Jul 25 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Pakistan cricket team reaches Lahore after Zimbabwe series

By
GEO NEWS

Wednesday Jul 25, 2018

Geo.tv/via Geo News

LAHORE: Pakistan's cricket team flew back to their homeland after Zimbabwe tour, Geo News reported, as they landed at the Allama Iqbal International Airport Tuesday night.

The players who returned late last night included Muhammad Hafeez, Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali, Asif Ali, and Faheem Ashraf, as well as head and bowling coaches Mickey Arthur and Azhar Mehmood, respectively.

Pakistan thrash Zimbabwe for ODI series sweep

Fakhar Zaman became the fastest batsman to score 1,000 runs in ODI cricket in just his 18 innings

Pakistan on Sunday clean-swept Zimbabwe by 131 runs when they won their fifth one-day international (ODI) match in Bulawayo, bring the series to 5-0.

On another record-setting day for the visitors, Fakhar Zaman became the fastest player in history to reach 1,000 career runs in one-day international cricket as Pakistan amassed 364 for 4.

Pakistan has emerged the victor in the friendly series against Australia and Zimbabwe.

