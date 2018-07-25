Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
By
Rasool Dawar

In a first, women cast their votes in North Waziristan

In an unprecedented move, women stepped out of their homes to vote in North Waziristan as polls opened across the country on Wednesday, July 25, 2018. Photo: Geo.tv
 

In an unprecedented move, women stepped out of their homes to vote in North Waziristan as polls opened across the country on Wednesday.

Speaking to Geo.tv, Deputy Commissioner Tribal District North Waziristan Muhammad Ayaz Khan said untoward incidents have not been reported to the area's administration. 

Similarly, women cast their votes for the first time in the history of Upper Dir. Queues of women could be seen outside the polling stations in constituencies NA-5 and PK-12.

Citizens form a queue in North Waziristan, to cast their vote as polling remains under way across Pakistan. Photo: Geo.tv

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had earlier said that any area where women are stopped from or face hindrances in voting could face the election in its constituency becoming invalid.

The electoral body said results of any constituency would be declared invalid should the female turnout be lower than 10 per cent. Any person found involved in or facilitating such a deal may face up to three years in prison.

