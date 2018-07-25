MQM-P polling agents thrown out during counts, alleges Subzwari

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan leader Faisal Subzwari alleged that the party’s polling agents have been thrown out during the vote count from polling stations and the local officials of the Election Commission of Pakistan have refused to hand over the final results to the party representatives.



Speaking in a media talk, the senior MQM leader said: “We reserve the right to protest if we are not handed over final results of the polling stations from the election commission staffers.“

Subzwari alleged that the MQM-P’s representatives were thrown out from NA-249’s Salahuddin school polling station 89, and from a polling station in Gulzar-e-Hijri Metroville. “Our voter came out today even after facing pre-poll rigging in the face of delimitation.”

The MQM-P leader raised questions over the competence of the ECP in holding transparent and non-controversial polls.

He said that at the eleventh hour, constituencies were changed of a number of voters living in the District Central of the metropolis were shifted to other districts.