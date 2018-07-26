Received 675 complaints on polling day: Secy ECP Babar Yaqoob





KARACHI: Secretary Election Commission of Pakistan Babar Yaqoob said on Thursday that the authority received 675 complaints on the July 25, the day of voting for General Election 2018.

The Secretary ECP was addressing media, where he said that in the entire world the process of releasing results takes time.

Most of the complaints were about slow service by 8300, the number for acquiring information.

Babar Yaqoob said that in the previous elections, almost three days were spent for compilation of the results.

“Around 82 percent results have been received from across the country,” said Yaqoob, adding that Returning Officers have announced ‘almost 90 percent results’.

“Total voter turnout has been 55 percent,” said the secretary ECP.

The ECP has to ensure that the results are correct before releasing them.