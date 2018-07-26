Can't connect right now! retry
Social media users gush over Imran’s lead in polls

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 26, 2018

Social media erupted in praise of the PTI chief/ Imran Khan

The results of the highly-anticipated General Elections in Pakistan was perhaps all that the social media users had waited for with bated breath.

The social media users started having a field day, comparing Imran with others and lavishing praises upon the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief.

Here is what some of the have to say:

Some people thought Imran Khan will leave behind Canadian PM Justin Trudeau in terms of popularity.

There were a few who went overboard with poetry.

A picture is worth a thousand words, this one is worth a million!!! #imrankhan #pti

Posted by Maham Rehman on Thursday, July 26, 2018

One of the celebrity Hocane sisters were also quite overwhelmed on PTI's apparent lead in polls.

Social media users also reminisced over the time Imran Khan-led Pakistani team won the cricket world cup.



