Rain graces Lahore as weather in Punjab turns pleasant

LAHORE: Various areas of the city here received rainfall Thursday night, a day after the July 25 election, Geo News reported, as the weather in Punjab turned pleasant.



Areas that experienced light rain included Garhi Shahu, Davis and Abbott Roads, and surroundings, as the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecasted favourable weather throughout the country's northwest.



With rain already lashing Jhelum, other cities that can expect shower today comprise Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Dera Ghazi Khan, and Sahiwal, as well as Zhob and Kalat in Balochistan, some parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).